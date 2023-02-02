HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets.

“Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group.

Eighty-four percent of people said ‘yes’ to buying wine in supermarkets. Over in East Hartford, people who run and supply package stores gathered to make their own statements.

“You’re going to put small businesses out of business. You’re going to put wholesalers, many salespeople out of business,” said Ralph Anastasio, Eder Bros., Inc.

Package store owners say selling wine in supermarkets would come at a high cost to them.

“I have big supermarkets around us and we sell like 28% to 35% wine. It’s definitely going to affect those small businesses, yes,” said Pritesh Patel, a package store owner.

They got on buses to go confront lawmakers, but that professional study went on to make an amazing conclusion.

“What we found after very careful analysis, and it’s a very substantial and long report that we provide. We could not find any harm to package stores,” said Profesor Fred Cartensen, Director of CT Center for Economic Analysis.

They believe package stores would not see a decline in business. They say everyone will just buy more wine. Wine experts say good luck finding a recommendation at a supermarket.

“You’ll be lucky if there’s a 17-year-old that they pull out of an aisle who’s stocking Campbell’s soup and tells you, ‘I don’t know, try that label because it’s pretty,'” Anastasio said.

Supermarkets say that’s why package stores will never go out of business.

“They’re the ones that know,” said Molly Devanney, Vice President of Highland Park Market. “They’re the experts in wine, they’re the ones with recommendations, and they have a much larger variety than we are going to be able to carry in our stores.”

It is still early in the legislative session. The Food Association says they are still discussing whether there will be restrictions on the kinds of wine sold in supermarkets. That all has to be decided before any bill could go to a floor vote.