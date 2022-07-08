NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Shubert Theatre in New Haven has updated its health and safety policy pertaining to COVID-19.
Patrons of the theatre are no longer required to present proof, vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the theatre, according to an official release. Patrons are also no longer required to wear a facemask in the theatre.
The Shubert Theatre relaxed its COVID-19 policies but the entry requirements may be subject to change passed on the following:
- If a certain show or artist requires additional COVID-19 protocols such as a vacation status or mask requirement.
- If the federal, state, local, or health authorities issue further changes to the policy in response to an increase in coronavirus infection rates.
- If patrons feel sick and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms the Shubert Theatre asks that patrons prioritize their health and the health of others by staying home.
Updates on the covid-19 policy can be found on Shubert.com or by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203-562-5666.