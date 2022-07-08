NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Shubert Theatre in New Haven has updated its health and safety policy pertaining to COVID-19.

Patrons of the theatre are no longer required to present proof, vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the theatre, according to an official release. Patrons are also no longer required to wear a facemask in the theatre.

The Shubert Theatre relaxed its COVID-19 policies but the entry requirements may be subject to change passed on the following:

If a certain show or artist requires additional COVID-19 protocols such as a vacation status or mask requirement.



If the federal, state, local, or health authorities issue further changes to the policy in response to an increase in coronavirus infection rates.



If patrons feel sick and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms the Shubert Theatre asks that patrons prioritize their health and the health of others by staying home.

Updates on the covid-19 policy can be found on Shubert.com or by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203-562-5666.