STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A significant power outage is impacting the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus on Monday.

UConn said all in-person and online classes are canceled until noon on Monday, March 21. Students will be provided with additional information about dining and residential life facilities.

Regional campus in-person classes will proceed as scheduled.

Essential employees should report to work, but other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice.

There is no word on what caused the power outage at this time.

