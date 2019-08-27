Signs of prior domestic violence in case of Meriden mother’s death

(WTNH) – Advocates against domestic violence say there were signs leading up to the death of a Meriden mother raising questions on whether her death could have been prevented.

Thirty-one year old Perrie Mason was reported missing on Sunday August 18. Remains found in Waterbury three day later, near where her ex-fiance Jason Watson worked, were positively identified as Mason on Friday by Meriden Police.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence points out that Watson was arrested for strangulation among other charges involving Mason for an incident that occurred three days prior to her being reported missing. “Connecticut’s lethality assessment initiative identifies choking as a significant risk factor for homicide,” according to the CCADV’s Chief Executive Officer Karen Jarmoc.

The night before Mason was reported missing two 911 calls were made to Meriden Police according to Mason’s sister. Police are not saying who made the calls, what if anything was said on them or how police handled the calls.

When News 8 Reporter Samaia Hernandez asked Meriden Police on Monday for comment about the 911 calls, Lt. John Mennone told her, “That’s part of the investigation; I’m not going to get into detail.”

News 8 has requested copies of the calls but have been told they are not being released at this time.

State Senator Mae Flexer, a member of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee says she plans on seeking information on the state’s response to domestic violence in criminal and civil courts:

“The idea that there may have been red flags in Connecticut courts to indicate a pattern of increasing violence and potential lethality is of grave concern and I aim to learn more. This most recent tragedy, which may have played out in both criminal and civil court, offers a need for due diligence and a look-back.” – State Senator Mae Flexer

She points out Watson’s background including his recent arrest and apparent violations of protective orders.

Mason’s cause of death has not yet been determined. According to the Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office the cause and circumstances surrounding her death are pending further investigation. Meriden Police say the investigation is on-going.

Anyone who is experiencing or knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call the statewide domestic violence hotline. Safe, confidential and free domestic violence services are available across the state include counseling court-based advocacy, emergency shelter, group support and services for children. Certified domestic violence counselors can be reached 24 hours per day, 7 days per week via the statewide domestic violence hotline – 888.774.2900 (English) and 844.831.9200 (Español).