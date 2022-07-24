UPDATE: As of 2:35 p.m., police believe Blanc could be in the Bridgeport area.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Kyzhon Blanc, who ran away from home Sunday morning.

Police believe he arranged a pick-up from a white sedan to New Britain after leaving his house. Police are not considering this as a potential abduction, but as a runaway. Blanc was originally at a CT Junior Republic facility in Waterbury on Prospect St.

Blanc is described as a Black male with black eyes and brown hair. He weighs 185 lbs. and stands at 5’10”. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark basketball shorts, black socks and sandals.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad

Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

CORRECTION: Police initially incorrectly released the potential location as New London when it was meant to be New Britain. The story has been updated to reflect the change.