ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for an elderly man who has gone missing.

State police said George Klingman, 81, left his home in Ellington and told his family he was going to Pennsylvania. Klingman has dementia and was last seen driving a tan 2004 Lexus ES530 with Connecticut registration GCKLMN.

Klingman was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and white sweatshirt, a blue coat and a baseball hat. He is described as a white male with glasses and short gray hair.

Anyone who sees Klingman is asked to call 911.