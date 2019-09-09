Silver alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Hartford

Aniya Bain, 12, of Hartford has been missing since September 7.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have issued a Silver Alert for 12-year-old Aniya Bain from Hartford.

Bain is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing an orange Nike T-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Uptown sneakers with dark blue checks.

Bain has been missing since September 7.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Aniya Bain is asked to please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.