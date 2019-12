HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Synsere Matthews of Hartford.

Matthews is described as a 5’5″ black female weighing 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since December 26.

It’s unknown what Matthews was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Matthews location should contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.