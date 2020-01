NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Iyanna Mitchell from New Haven.

Mitchell is described as a 5’9″ black female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 170 lbs.

She was last seen on New Year’s Eve wearing off-white leggings, a gold top and long black boots.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.