Silver Alert issued for 2-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday, August 7.

Alina Bodrick is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2′ 3” and weighs 30 lbs. A photo has not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information on Alina’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven police at (203)-946-6321.

