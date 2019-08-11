Silver Alert issued for 2-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday, August 7.

Alina Bodrick is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2′ 3” and weighs 30 lbs. A photo has not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information on Alina’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven police at (203)-946-6321.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss