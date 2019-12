NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Ariel Encarnacion of New London.

Encarnacion is described as a 5’8″ white male weighing 165 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has been missing since December 21.

Encarnacion was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a royal blue puffy jacket.

Anyone with information on Encarnacion’s location should contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0.