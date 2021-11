NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Police has issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

Police describe Mioshi Fentress as a young black female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 90 pounds and is 4’6″.

Norwich Police asks if anyone has information on the location of Fentress to contact the department at (860)-886-5561.