SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert was issued today for 45-year-old Kimberly Kasulis of Somers.

According to police, she was last seen in the area of Soapstone Mountain Trail in Ellington yesterday.

TROOP C NEEDS YOUR HELP LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN, Kimberly Kasulis, last seen in the area of Soap Stone Mountain Trail in Ellington/Somers yesterday. She is approx. 5'4, 145 lbs, brown hair & brown eyes. Any information, please contact Troop C @ 860-896-3200#TroopC pic.twitter.com/YUt9xNMn1v — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 11, 2019

Kasulis is a 5’4″ white female with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.