Silver Alert issued for two missing brothers in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A double Silver Alert has been issued in North Stonington for a pair of brothers that have been missing for over two weeks.

According to state police, Shad Stewart, 13, and his brother Lance Stewart, 14, have been missing since November 17 and are believed to be in each other’s company. Shad is described as a 5’05” white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds. Lance, weighing 100 pounds, is described as a 5’05” white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Connecticut State Police urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shad and Lance to contact the CSP Troop E at (860) 848-6500.