VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Silver Alerts have been issued for a brother and sister from Vernon.

State police said 3-year-old Chloe Palmer and 4-year-old Tykeese Palmer were last seen on March 1.

Both are believed to be in the company of their mother, Anjaknie Roundtree.

Chloe is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 2’10” tall and weighs 25 pounds. Tykeese is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3’06” tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chloe or Tykeese is being asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.