STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Simsbury man has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to the president’s office at the University of Connecticut.

According to UConn police, 72-year-old Bruce Meade allegedly sent threatening messages through an online web form from Oct. 18, 2022 to Feb. 13, 2023.

In the first threatening message, Meade said he was fed up with the director of athletics at UConn and was turned away from a game, even though he was a season ticket holder. The last line of the message said “Benedict better be gone in 72 hours or he will have an untimely accident or you will be held responsible.”

The university received several more threatening messages from Meade including one where he stated the university “would pay for the consequences” and that “death was coming.”

Staff members told police the messages caused them to fear for their safety. According to police, Meade sent threatening messages from public library computers in Connecticut.

Meade was charged with four counts of second-degree breach of peace, four counts of second-degree harassment and three counts of second-degree harassment.