Simsbury PD help ‘intruder’ bird escape from inside house

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury Police responded to an intruder call over the weekend only to find that the suspected trespasser was not human.

On February 4, police responded to call of a burglary or trespassing. Body camera footage showed Officers Gronski and Newton walking around the house with flashlights and searching for the “suspect.” They found a large bird flying throughout the house, which eventually paused for a moment on a chandelier.

The officers are seen opening a door and coaxing the bird back out of the house with a broom. Once outside, the bird takes off again into the night and the officers shout out a “success.”

“Officers Gronski and Newton responded to a little different type of unwelcome intruder and helped escort the suspect back outside,” Simsbury Police said in a Facebook post. “Enjoy.”