SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury streets were overrun by a 200-car group known as a “takeover” driving recklessly and causing a disturbance on Friday night.

The takeover did donuts in the parking lots of Simsbury High School and nearby businesses.

Simsbury police attempted to stop the convoy twice, but were unsuccessful, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police encourage any witnesses to call police and remain non-confrontational and out of danger.