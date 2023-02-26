SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The town of Simsbury is holding a public hearing on an 18-month ordinance banning marijuana retail sales Monday evening.

The meeting will be inside town hall at 6pm.

The town was considering an adult-use dispensary in the area of Route 44. At previous town hall meetings hosted by the zoning board, some neighbors were worried about addiction and teens using marijuana.

At a board of selectman meeting in January, four out of six selectmen voted to create an ordinance that would ban retail sales until September 2024.

Some votes could change after the public hearing Monday, but First Selectwoman Wendy Mackstutis told News 8 she doesn’t expect that to happen.

She is still in favor of retail sales, saying surrounding towns and cities have already allowed adult-use dispensaries to open.

“I didn’t think having a retail store would create any issues because it’s going to be here, it’s here now,” she said. “It’s in Massachusetts and I thought [about] the revenue, regardless of how small, we’ll get some of it for that we can put to good use.”

The public could end the 18-month band if they demand a referendum. The public is invited to share their opinions on the matter during public comment.

“I’m hoping tomorrow night we get a little more of a different crowd of people that see what’s going around the state, the amount of revenue that’s coming in,” said Mackstutis.

Carlton Riddick Jr., who lives in Simsbury, is all for a retail location.

“They’re going to get so much money from it, I don’t see a negative about it. I mean, the money comes in, just google it,” he said.