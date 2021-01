MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A single-car crash into a utility pole closes Kensington Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Meriden Police and Fire Department are on scene at 20 Kensington Ave.

Officials say there is a possible entrapment.

Meriden Police say one person was transported to Midstate Medical Center. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for continuing updates.