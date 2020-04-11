Breaking News
Mayor: Schools in NYC close for rest of academic year

Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car accident with three occupants left the driver dead, and one passenger with serious injuries Friday evening in Waterbury.

According to Connecticut State Police the vehicle, a 1998 Lexus GS400, was traveling westbound on I-84 in the furthest lane to right. The vehicle then crossed over three lanes to the left where it collided with a concrete barrier.

The vehicle continued its course before colliding with a metal beam guide rail for 80 feet. The vehicle then came to rest in the right shoulder of the highway, where it caught on fire.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Calvin Walton of Waterbury, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The additional passengers were identified as 63-year-old Danny Williams, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, and 37-year-old Sevic Walton, both of Waterbury.

Connecticut State Police are still investigating this incident. Witnesses with any information on this incident are asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop A at (203) 267-2200.

