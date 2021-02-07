Six families displaced following 2-alarm apartment fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford fire companies responded to a multi-unit occupied apartment fire on Bedford Street Saturday night.

Hartford Fire officials report that call came in shortly after 8:15 a.m for a second alarm fire in an apartment complex located in the City’s Upper Albany neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the fire was blowing out of the second floor. Fire officials say the fire was knocked down shortly before 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office. No injuries are reported at this time.

The apartment building was determined to be uninhabitable. Fire officials confirm that six families are displaced, 15 people, 14 adults, and one child.

Hartford Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to families that are displaced.