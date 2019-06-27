1  of  2
Sleeping Giant State Park issues warning for hiking Tower Trail with dogs

The Sleeping Giant Park Association has issued a warning via Facebook to those thinking about taking their dog(s) to the recently reopened Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden.

The association said they have received several reports from dog owners that their dog’s paws have become inflamed from walking on the newly laid surface of the Tower Path route.

Over the weekend, the Hamden Fire Department even had to rescue a puppy that was affected by the path’s terrain.

They say the surface on the Tower Path is new and parts of the surfaces are still sharp, but will smooth over with time.

The state park recommends hiking the other trails this season if you are thinking of bring your furry friend with you.

Be aware! Over the weekend the Hamden Fire Department "rescued" a pup whose feet had been inflamed by walking on the…

Posted by Sleeping Giant Park Association (SGPA) (Official Site) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

