(WTNH)–The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) has confirmed a 1.9 earthquake happened in Durham just before 8:00 Saturday morning.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew posted a Tweet saying it was felt in Middletown and a loud noise accompanied the earthquake.

I was just informed that the @USGS confirmed that the noise widely early heard this morning in #Middletown was a 1.9 magnitude earthquake 3 miles NE of Durham. I’ll let you know if I get any more info. Thanks. — Mayor Dan Drew (@MayorDanDrew) July 27, 2019

No injuries or structure damages have been reported.

If you felt the earthquake, let the USGS know here.