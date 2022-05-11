WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – A smoothie and juice bar with locations in Durham and New Haven will be hosting a fundraiser on Thursday in memory of Robert and Anthony Dudchik.

Pedals will be donating 10 percent of its sales this Thursday to the Robert and Anthony Dudchik Sun Scholar Memorial Fund. The program aims to give foster children and those who are adopted the opportunity to travel and see the world.

The brothers, who are sons of Capitol Report host Tom Dudchik, were killed in a crash in Branford last month.

Veronika, who manages the smoothie shop’s Durham location, grew up with the Dudchiks and says she felt it was important to honor their legacy.

“They were just great kids. Even when we were little, they were always polite and fun and always happy. They were really awesome people, and they did good things in their lives and I think we should take what they would do and do the same,” said Veronika Petkovish.

The fundraiser will happen at all three Peals locations on Thursday, including the shop on Main Street in Durham, State Street and York Street in New Haven.

