‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star hosts Black History Month master dance class

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The “So You Think You Can Dance” star Jamile McGee hosted a one-day master dance class at a performing arts academy in Hartford to heat up Black History Month.

ActUp Theater in Hartford presented McGee’s class on Saturday.

McGee’s choreography is jazz-funk meets breakdance, and the class welcomes both adults and kids. The SYTYCD alum noted that offering the class allows him to give back to his community.

“I’m really a stickler about giving back and taking everything that I’ve required in my life over the years to teach the youth and the next generation and teach them not only dance but also values of life, morals,” McGee said. “We’re really big on social justice here.”

The theater offers many dance competitions; the next one in Hartford is slated to take place from February 11 to 13.