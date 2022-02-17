NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is taking applications for cannabis licenses, half of them falling under the ‘social equity’ category to make it an even playing field.

One applicant wants to rewrite the injustices of the past.

A social equity applicant in Hartford with a very diverse background has big plans for her dispensary and for communities disproportionately impacted, Connecticut is now accepting applications for cannabis licenses.

In the first round of lotteries for retail, six general and six social equity licenses will be awarded. Tiana Hercules, a lawyer, city councilor, and activist is one of those social equity applicants.

“We are in a paradox where people are making millions of dollars off of something that has incarcerated folks that look like myself, my brothers, my family,” Hercules said.

Her time as a criminal defense attorney opened her eyes to the injustices in the war on drugs.

“It was all about incarceration punitive measures. We saw brothers, fathers being robbed of their homes. Even mothers lose their children. That damage that was done hasn’t been remedied,” Hercules said.

Hercules plans to open a pot shop at 111 Pearl St., just recently acquiring the space. The dispensary called Lady Jane would take up 4,200 square feet of space that would also include products. Hercules is all for revenue going back to disproportionately affected communities.

The added costs of acquiring a license include a $250 fee and her application can’t be submitted yet without investor backing.

“It’s a double edge sword and it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Hercules said.

“That’s so we can verify the ownership and control is what it’s supposed to be,” said Andrea Comer, Chair of the Social Equity Council and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.

There is a real concern about businesses falsely posing as social equity applicants. There are also funding challenges.

“We are trying to make sure there is access to capital, whether that’s venture-funded investments, we have an angel tax credit for that support,” Comer said.

Comer assures that this is a random lottery with the numbers being pulled at UConn after the 90-day application window ends.

After a review process, a provisional license will be granted to social equity applicants. They’ll have 14 months to secure their full license.

Comer expects pot shops to open by the end of 2022 or early next year.