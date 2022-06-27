NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to ban abortion has sent shockwaves across the country. There is concern other rights might be next.

“This is an institution that’s designed to serve the justice in America,” said Beth Kerrigan of West Hartford. “It’s now corroded because, deceitfully, they all responded before confirmation that this was the law of the land. That Roe vs. Wade had set a precedent.”

Kerrigan told News 8 the last few days have ushered in a range of emotions. She and her wife, Jody Mock, were lead plaintiffs in the case that led to Connecticut’s legalization of same-sex marriage. She said they’ve fought hard to get to this point, and they’re worried about what could happen.

“I think that’s what is so disturbing, to witness what’s going on,” Kerrigan said. “These justices are making these sweeping changes to our lives.”

This fear stems from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion on this precedent-breaking decision. In it, he urged his colleagues to reconsider other past landmark decisions.

“He specifically mentions a Connecticut case, Griswold v. Connecticut, which is about access to contraception. Lawrence v. Texas, gay sex. Obergefell, same sex marriage as these other liberty rights,” said Katherine Kraschel, executive director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School.

In the court’s majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said this decision only applied to abortion. However, it’s believed by some this could be a preview of what’s to come.

“The justices say in the dissent that it’s like Justice Alito is describing a Jenga tower and that they’re just removing one block,” Kraschel said. “That the rest of the tower of all these other liberty rights, like gay marriage, and access to contraception, are still fine and stable. But I think the dissent captures well, to say this one block has been removed, but it might compromise the integrity of the rest of the rights that are guaranteed under the same rationale.”

Meanwhile, others have celebrated this news and said overturning Roe v. Wade was long-overdue. They’re hoping these other decisions will be revisited.

Both sides have said they will continue this fight.