SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Julia Settevendemie, a Somers native is vying for the chance to be the Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion. Settevendemie is competing against 234 spellers from across the globe.

In order to reach Wednesday morning’s quarterfinals in Washington, D.C., Settevendemie, an eighth grade student at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School had to advance through regional spelling bees.

Competition came from students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. It’s a real family affair for the Settevendemies, but there is also time reserved for the spellers. “It’s a real fun experience. They have a lot of activities for the spellers to meet each other,” said Julia.

As you might think, Julia, the oldest of six has had to spend a lot of time preparing. “She’s 13 now, and she’s had to sacrifice some activities to stay home and study the last couple of months as well,” said Peter Settevendemie, Julia’s dad.

“It’s really cool to meet people that have the same interest,” added Julia. Leading up to now, she said words came from a Champions list consisting of a couple of thousand words. Moving forward, the entire dictionary is fair game. During Tuesday’s second round, the second word of preliminaries, spellers also needed to know the definition of the word, in addition to how it’s spelled.