BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Some big names are set to take the stage at the Sound on Sound Music Festival in at Seaside Park in Bridgeport this weekend.

The festival will run from Saturday to Sunday and it will offer local cuisine from over 30 food vendors, a variety of craft beers and world-class music for all to enjoy.

The music festival will feature a multitude of artists including the Dave Matthews band, Lumineers and the legendary Stevie Knicks.

News 8 spoke with Jim Koplick, the greatly accomplished concert promoter who brought top entertainers to the New Haven Coliseum back in the 1970s. He said a great show has been planned for this weekend.

