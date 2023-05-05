NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — House and apartment fires continue to impact community members across the state but there are steps you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones, and firefighters.



New Haven leaders and News 8 are teaming up with the American Red Cross for its Sound the Alarm Campaign to install smoke detectors in New Haven homes — at no cost.



Volunteers and community partners will install the alarms during for free during an event on May 20.

“We want to be able to get out into even more neighborhoods, some high-risk neighborhoods, because we know the need is great here in New Haven,” said Becky Johnson, the regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.



This event is also raising awareness about the sacrifices made by firefighters when they put their lives on the line to rescue people from dangerous fires.



The New Haven Fire Department is also asking that you put red lights on your porches and in your windows to show your support for your local firefighters.

