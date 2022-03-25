HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – Dozens of animals were seized during an investigation in Hebron on Friday, a source told News 8.

According to the source with knowledge of the case, 33 dogs, 28 cats, three goats, one pony, five ducks and a parakeet were seized from a home.

State Police said they were on scene to assist the Department of Children and Families with an investigation.

The property that the seizure took place at is ‘uninhabitable,’ according to the source.

News 8 has learned that an arrest has been made.

No additional information has been released at this time.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.