WATCH: The surveillance video above shows the moment a stolen Bristol police cruiser crashed into a building. CREDIT: Max Pizza

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after a suspected carjacking suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed it into a diner on Thursday.

Police said that around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington. Police said the suspect stole a police cruiser and a pursuit ensued.

According to sources, the cruiser was stolen in the area of Davis Drive in Bristol.

A second police scene was located in the area of Jerome Avenue and Davis Drive. (WTNH)

According to police, the suspect driving the cruiser crashed into Palma’s Restaurant on Stafford Avenue.

Bristol police said there is no threat to the public and the suspect is in custody.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to sources.

Connecticut State Police are assisting Bristol police with the investigation.

Palma’s Diner posted on Facebook following the incident and released a statement.

“Hi Bristol, We hope everyone is having a better day than we are. Despite all the craziness, we are writing to let you know that everyone inside the diner at the time of the accident is safe despite being shaken up by all of this. At the moment we don’t know when all of this will be resolved or when we will reopen. Since everyone is safe this is of little concern to us. We will post an update as we know more. Thank you, The Palma Family and Staff.”

