HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a press conference at the state Capitol this afternoon to announce the departure of Melissa McCaw, the Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

Sources close to the Governor’s office have confirmed that McCaw will leave for a job outside of state government.

McCaw has been in the midst of a swirling controversy in the Lamont administration as a federal grand jury investigates the state’s multimillion dollar school funding program.

McCaw’s former deputy Konstantinos Diamantis, left his job supervising the school construction grants program last year.

Lamont returned to Connecticut Thursday after a trade mission to Israel. He has stood by McCaw since it was disclosed that the FBI was investigating projects overseen by Diamantis.

McCaw, who has remained supportive of Gov. Lamont, said last week that she has struggled to work with some members of the administration.

“As a Black woman of the first woman of color to hold a position of [Office of Policy and Management] Secretary, it is not easy to work professional at this high of a level of a field that has been dominated by white males and while I cannot say for the same for everyone in this administration, I want you to know that Governor Lamont and I have always had a strong and close working relationship based on mutual trust and mutual respect,” McCaw said.