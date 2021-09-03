South Windsor man charged with importing illicit pictures of a minor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., (WTNH)– South Windsor police are charging a local man with importing child pornography after investigating an online interaction with him and a minor on Thursday.

According to reports, 20-year-old Drew McFarland met a 15-year-old boy from Arizona online via a messaging app called Discord. McFarland used the app to talk and convince the victim to exchange explicit pictures since November 2020.

During the investigation, police say McFarland admitted to a third party that he had engaged in this illegal conduct with a minor.

A warrant was made for McFarland’s arrest and a search warrant was conducted at Mrfalnd’s home to retrieve evidence.

Police are giving McFarland 5 charges, including third-degree illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, and importing child pornography.

McFarland’s bond is set at $100,000 and is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, Sept. 22.