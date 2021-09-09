South Windsor police arrests man after threatening victim with chopping their head off

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., (WTNH)– South Windsor police charges a man with second-degree threatening after receiving a call from a victim, saying the suspect threatened her on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Police received an open 911 call from the victim Wednesday night, hearing 58-year-old John Mackie in the background saying “I will have someone cut your head off.” According to reports, police helped the victim climb out of a bathroom window and arrested Mackie when they arrived at the scene.

Mackie was given a misdemeanor summons for the threat, and in the conditions of his release, he was not to have any contact with the victim.

Police say several hours later, Mackie contacted the victim via Facebook and asked for a pickup.

Mackie was arrested and taken into custody. Police are charging Mackie with second-degree threatening and second-degree violation of conditions of release. His bond is being set at $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.