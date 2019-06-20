South Windsor police investigate carjacking, suspects still on the loose

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - The South Windsor Police Department responded to a carjacking report on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an armed robbery/vehicle theft took place Wednesday at 2:37 p.m. in South Windsor on Chapel Road in the area of the St. Marc Circle condominium complex.

According to South Windsor police, the suspect exited a black Acura 4-door sedan and demanded the victim's vehicle. One suspect drove away with the victim's car while the other suspect followed in the Acura.

Related: Person suffers life threatening injuries in overnight shooting in New Haven

The stolen vehicle was later recovered on Interstate 291 a short time later with a flat tire.

The suspect's Acura sedan is said to have a smaller spare tire on the right front wheel, rear passenger door damage, and heavily tinted windows.

The two suspects are men described as being dark skinned and wearing hooded sweatshirts, according to police. One of the suspects was in possession of a silver handgun.

Police say they have surveillance video from nearby homes and will be processing the recovered stolen car for evidence.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the Acura sedan is asked to call police.

Related: Sources: State police to end search for evidence on Jennifer Dulos case in Hartford trash plant

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.