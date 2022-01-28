Southeastern Connecticut gearing up for potentially massive snow totals

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A blizzard warning is in effect for New London County on Saturday.

NELTS Inc. in Waterford has an arsenal of snow-fighting machines lined up ahead of the major winter storm. They also have a huge pile of salt.

News 8 spoke to Tony Portunato, the owner of NELTS, who said he thinks there’s actually going to be even more snow than some predicted, but he said they’re ready.

We caught up with him during one of the last major storms when Portunato was plowing a shopping plaza in Waterford, and that is also when he was dealing with some equipment breaking down. He said they are ready for that as well.

“What we’ve been doing since pretty much Tuesday is feeling out machines, running them, making sure everything’s ready to rock and roll, have spare hydraulic hoses with us,” Portunato said. “All my service and fleet mechanics are ready to rock and roll. They have spare tires on the trucks, spare rims, hydraulic hoses. You name it, we’ve got it we’re ready to go.”

This is one of those storms where if you don’t have to go out, don’t. That way, it’s easier for crews to do their job. The Coast Guard also tells people to stay home or even come home. They don’t want to have to rescue anyone in a blizzard, and they also want people to stay safe.

