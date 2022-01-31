Southeastern CT continues to dig out after the weekend Nor’easter

(WTNH) – Schools in New London were closed on Monday, as the southeastern part of the state continued to dig out from the weekend nor’easter. The Whaling City officially received 20.5 inches, and today crews continued to try to get massive piles of snow off the streets.

It was back to work, back to the commute Monday morning in New London still recovering from Saturday.

“I was out there before the trucks started plowing, while they were plowing. I was out there when they failed to keep up. there were snow drifts all over the highways and everything,” said Jonathan Dooley, who drives for Uber, Lyft, and private clients. He says he was very busy during the storm when he could move. “I got stuck in two different snowdrifts, trying to pick up two different customers. the first one pushed me out. The second one asked me if I could please cancel his ride.”

No snow on Monday morning, but it was so cold we saw what’s called “arctic sea smoke” on the Thames, making the Coast Guard Barque Eagle look like a ghost ship. That cold turned the mounds of snow into concrete for crews trying to clear a path on the sidewalk.

“It’s definitely difficult to chip through the 3-foot-tall mounds of snow, especially after they plow it,” said Peter S. Turello, a contractor who was clearing snow in front of the Day. “All of us, we put our minds together and our hard work, we get it done.”

For the moment, what they’ve done in downtown New London is push the snow into places like Parade Plaza, but there are lots of other streets, narrow streets in the downtown business district. To get all of them cleared of snow so those businesses can operate, they’re going to have to cart it away in dump trucks.

“As you can see, even in our downtown area, there’s not going to be very convenient parking until we get the snow picked up out of the parking lanes and moved,” explained Mayor Michael Passero (D – New London).

Anyone who did park on the streets of New London had a tough time digging out, like Pan Sothy, a Nacy sailor from North Carolina we found spinning his wheels.

“I thought it would only take about 5 minutes,” he said of freeing his car from the snow. “It took a lot longer than that to do it, so I ended up being late for work.”

With a strong push from a News8 crew, his rear-wheel-drive car was finally unstuck and on its way.