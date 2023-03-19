SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — You may have heard of goat yoga, but what about goat therapy? A farm in Southington is doing just that.

Bradley Mountain Farm allows you to take part in a goat cuddle circle, and even provides a cuddle instructor.

Visitors can pet the farm’s 45 goats and cuddle with them as the goats are eating and playing. It’s meant to be a relaxing experience where you can unplug and be one with the goats.

“You find a spot, you put a blanket down or you bring a chair and then all the goats come in and they could cuddle. You can pet them, walk around, meet a new friend,” said Grace Chamberlain, an employee at Bradley Mountain Farm.

You need to make a reservation for the therapy session. A one-hour session costs $20 per person. Bradley Mountain Farm also offers goat strolls, where you can walk with goats, birthday parties, and even weddings.