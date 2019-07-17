Southington fire crews battle unoccupied house fire on Clark Street

Photo: Ken Melech, News 8)

Photo: Ken Melech, News 8)

Photo: Ken Melech, News 8)



SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are tackling a fully involved structure fire in Southington Wednesday morning.

The Southington Fire Department were dispatched to 344 Clark Street for a house fire. Firefighters are on scene and say on their Facebook “heavy fire showing.”

No details on injuries or when firefighters received the call. Fire officials say the fire was knocked down at 10:47 a.m.

Firefighters say the structure is a single-story wood frame house that was unoccupied.

The fire will be under investigation for a few hours according to officials.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.