Southington High School student dies from injuries in accident over Labor Day weekend

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington High School senior has died after a car crash in town Friday, according to the New Britain Herald.

The newspaper reports that 17-year-old Julia Bruno was taken to the hospital Friday night with serious injuries after a 2-car crash at the intersection of Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and Clark Street.

Bruno collided with another car and then slammed into a phone pole.

She succumbed to her injuries Sunday afternoon.

Counselors will be available at the school Tuesday.