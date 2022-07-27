SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man who is accused of leaving a dog in a car over the weekend.

Police said officers responded to Shop Rite on Queen Street for the report of a dog left in a car that was not running. According to police, at the time of the call, it was 91 degrees with a humidity level of 42 percent.

Officers were able to unlock the car and get the dog out. The owner of the car and the dog, identified as Salvatore Conaci, told police he believed he left the windows open, there was water in the car, and he didn’t his short time in the store would “be that bad.”

According to Southington police, the dog was left unattended for approximately 15 to 20 minutes and it was determined the inside of the car was between 100 and 105 degrees.

Southington police said on July 8, officers received a call to Ocean State Job Lot and on July 19 received a call to Aldi’s, reporting a dog left in the car. Officers determined both of the incidents involved Conaci, but he had returned to and moved his car prior to police arriving.

Conaci was charged with animal cruelty and was released on a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 4.

This is the third arrest Southington police have made for owners leaving dogs inside hot cars.