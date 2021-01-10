Southington PD investigate shooting late Saturday night

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Rethal Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police were met by neighbors in surrounding houses who identified the location where the shooting occurred. The neighbors told police the suspect and the victim fled the scene.

Police report occupants entering the home heard a gunshot. Shortly after, the victim was found shot outside in the driveway.

Officials said the victim was transported to Bristol Hospital by family members with a gunshot wound to his calf. There is no word on the status of the victim’s injuries.

Authorities say information at this time suggets that this was an isolated incident.

Police report the suspect went to the home looking for a resident. Police describe the suspect as an unidentified black male, five-foot-seven, with short hair, wearing dark clothes/ long sleeves.

Video captured from the area shows the suspect vehicle described as a dark blue Chevy Impala. Police say the car was seen fleeing the scene as approximately nine more shots were fired.

Officials report that shell casings and other evidence were recovered from the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Armack with the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1649.

This is a developing story.