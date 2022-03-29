SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating vandalism to a community garden in town.

Police said on March 26 around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the rear of the Southington YMCA on High Street for the report of vandalism to the community garden.

According to police, damage included a wooden artistic frame, with multiple multi-colored cans affixed to it was knocked over with some of the cans bent and damaged.

CREDIT: Southington Police Department

Multiple cans from the frame were scattered throughout the area and lights for the illumination of the wooden frame were damaged and dislodged from the ground.

Damage was estimated to be approximately $1,000, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-378-1600.