SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a second person in connection to the robbery, assault and home invasion of a man staying at the Southington Motel 6 in April.

On April 14 around 10 p.m. Southington police responded to Motel 6 located on Queen Street to the report of a robbery, officials said.

A motel guest overheard a disturbance in the following room, followed by a 911 call from the victim, according to police.

The victim told police he was assaulted by two males wearing dark-colored hoodies, possibly carrying knives. Multiple witnesses told police they heard the disturbance and saw white males walk away from the victim’s room, across the parking lot and jump over a retaining wall before entering a vehicle.

The victim told police he heard a knock at the door before opening it, partially, when two men pushed their way into his room, closing the door behind them. The suspects then pushed the victim and held him down, according to police.

One of the suspects kept the victim down while the other ruffled through his pants and jacket pockets. The victim said the men threatened him by saying “we have a gun,” before exiting with $700 in cash and an unknown amount of money in gift cards.

The investigation and surveillance footage from the hotel provided details of the crime and helped in identifying the suspects as Gregory M. Rodgers, 40, of Southington and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain.

Mugshots of John Robert Delgado, left, and Gregory M. Rodgers, right (IMAGE CREDIT: SPD)

On June 23, Rogers was served an arrest warrant during a scheduled appearance in New Britain Superior Court. He was processed and detained on a $150,000 court-set bond.

Rogers was charged with the following offenses: assault of an elderly, blind, disabled person, pregnant or intellectually disabled person in the third degree, conspiracy to commit assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, pregnant, or intellectually disabled person in the third degree, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree.

On Friday, John Delgado of New Britain was served an arrest warrant while at a scheduled appearance in New Britain Court. Delgado was processed and detained on a $150,000 court-set bond.

Delgado was charged with the following offenses: assault of an elderly, blind, disabled person, pregnant or intellectually disabled person in the third degree, conspiracy to commit assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, pregnant, or intellectually disabled person in the third degree, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery in the second degree, larceny in the fifth degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree.