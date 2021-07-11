Southington and Plainville residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are asking for residents within the 1.5 mile radius to shelter in place after a hazardous materials incident in Southington Sunday evening.

Police confirm there is an ammonia leak on Industrial Drive.

Southington Fire and Plainville Police have asked residents within the 1.5 mile radius of 93 Industrial Drive to shelter in place with windows closed and air conditioning units shut off.

Waterbury and West Hartford Fire Departments are assisting.

This is a developing story.

