MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A special election to fill a vacancy for state representative is being held on Tuesday.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the special election will be held to fill the vacancy for state representative in the 71st Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat became vacant at midnight on Dec. 31, 2021, following the resignation of Anthony D’Amelio. The seat consists of the entirety of Middlebury and a portion of Waterbury.