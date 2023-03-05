WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Special Olympics held its annual Winter Games in Windsor this weekend.

The opening ceremony featured athletes lighting the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to kick things off. Athletes took part in cross-country skiing and snow showing competitions.

Family and friends cheered them on the athletes from the sidelines.

Eversource sponsored the event, with many volunteers spending hours making the snow for the courses.

“It’s amazing to see athletes come back year after year, getting better and better,” said Debbie Horne, spokesperson for Special Olympics Connecticut. “The pride that they have, the talent that they have, the friendships that they make. They get close to the volunteers. It’s almost like a family reunion coming back to one of these events – seeing everyone come together.”

Winners received medals during a ceremony after the events. This year marks the 55th anniversary of Special Olympics Connecticut.