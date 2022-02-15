The final snowmaking prior to the Connecticut Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games is afoot at Eversource Windsor Facility.

The Connecticut Special Olympics Winter Games kick off this weekend but before athletes arrive volunteers are prepping the course, as it involves lots of manmade snow. 75 athletes made up of all ages are planning to compete in the 2022 Winter Games next week. Athletes from across the state will be participating in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing competitions.

In order for the games to be possible, the snowmaking team must prep the completion course. About 1,000 feet of piping is used to carry water and compressed air to multiple snow guns that have been running nonstop since Sunday night. The snowmaking volunteers exclusively make snow for the Special Olympics Winter Games.

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Connecticut Special Olympics Winter Games will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Eversource facility in Windsor.